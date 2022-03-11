For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
