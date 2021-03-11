 Skip to main content
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Racine tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

