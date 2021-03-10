Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.