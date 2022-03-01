Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Racine Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
