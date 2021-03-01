For the drive home in Racine: Clear. Low near 15F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Racine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
