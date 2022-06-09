Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Racine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
