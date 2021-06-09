This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast…
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Saturday. Tempe…
This evening in Racine: Cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Sunday. Th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine.…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Friday. It looks like i…