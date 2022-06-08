 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News