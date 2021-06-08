This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
