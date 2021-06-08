 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Racine. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News