For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees toda…
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clea…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesd…
Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to r…