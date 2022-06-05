Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
