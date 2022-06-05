 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News