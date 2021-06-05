Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.