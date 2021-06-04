This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community.…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forec…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. E…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Friday. It looks like i…
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for i…