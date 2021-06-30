This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Racine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
