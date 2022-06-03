This evening in Racine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
With a cold front pushing in, gusty winds are expected this afternoon along with isolated showers and storms for the northern part of the state. How cool will we get? Find out in our latest forecast.
Enjoy the dry weather today. Rain likely for the weekend, especially in southern Wisconsin. See when the best chances for rain are and how cool it will get in our complete weekend forecast.
It's shaping up to be a nice one across Wisconsin during the day Wednesday, but the chance of rain comes back for the evening hours. Find out when and where rain is most likely tonight and Thursday.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
