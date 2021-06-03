Racine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Racine: Cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community.…
Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forec…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. E…
Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and vari…
Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …