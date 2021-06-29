Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.