For the drive home in Racine: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
