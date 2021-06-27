For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
For the drive home in Racine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of heav…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Plan on a r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68…
For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 1…
Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
It will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods o…
This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for …