 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News