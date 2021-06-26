This evening in Racine: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Racine will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
