For the drive home in Racine: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
