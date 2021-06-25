For the drive home in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
