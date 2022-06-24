Racine's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
