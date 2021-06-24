 Skip to main content
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

