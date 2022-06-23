For the drive home in Racine: Clear. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
