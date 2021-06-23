 Skip to main content
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.

