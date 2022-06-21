Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.