Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
