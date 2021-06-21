Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Racine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.