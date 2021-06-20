Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
