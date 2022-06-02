 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News