Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
