 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News