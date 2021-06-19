For the drive home in Racine: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Racine area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Th…
This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rac…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. The forec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Periods o…
The Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain stro…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling ho…
This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks like it …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.