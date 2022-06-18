 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

Racine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Racine area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

Local Weather

