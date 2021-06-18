This evening's outlook for Racine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
