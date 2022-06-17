Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
