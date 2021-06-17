Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
