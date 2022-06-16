Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

For the drive home in Racine: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.