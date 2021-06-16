This evening's outlook for Racine: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
