This evening's outlook for Racine: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Extreme heat today with a small chance of severe storms, greater severe threat Wednesday in Wisconsin
Very hot and humid for many across the state today. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but the greater chance arrives Wednesday with a cold front. Here's the latest information.
The two adults were still missing after they were swept away in the drainage ditch following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest and South, authorities said.
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
This evening in Racine: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Racine community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted …
It will be a warm day in Racine. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tod…