Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.