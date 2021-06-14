Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.