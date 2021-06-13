 Skip to main content
Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Jun. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

