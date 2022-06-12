Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Racine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Monday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.