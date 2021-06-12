Jun. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Racine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.