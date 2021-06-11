This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Racine will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journaltimes.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
