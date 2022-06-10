This evening in Racine: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures, but showers and storms expected today through the weekend across Wisconsin
Not only are scattered showers and storms in the forecast for Friday, but rain chances will be sticking around throughout the weekend. Find out when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
It's shaping up to be a lovely day across the state today, but we won't be staying dry for long. A few showers will already be possible tonight. Here's when and where rain is most likely thru Friday.
The wet pattern continues across Wisconsin. Best chance of rain this morning, but activity will linger into Tuesday. See where rain is most likely & what temps are looking like in our weather update.
While a few showers can't be ruled out, today is still looking like a nice day across the state. Things won't be so pleasant tomorrow. Find out when rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Racine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 5…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Racine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Racine area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
This evening's outlook for Racine: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesd…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Racine. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area…