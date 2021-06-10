This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County
