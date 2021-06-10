 Skip to main content
Jun. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Racine County

This evening's outlook for Racine: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Racine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journaltimes.com.

