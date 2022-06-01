Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Racine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
