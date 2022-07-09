Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Clear. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Racine will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journaltimes.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Racine County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A high chance of rain across the state Monday with severe storms expected in spots. The chance for severe weather will continue Tuesday as well. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Racine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Wisconsin
Many will stay dry Friday and Friday night, but rain will be making a comeback for Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? See when rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
This evening's outlook for Racine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 m…
Racine's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. The for…
As a cold front pushes in, scattered storms are expected late this afternoon and evening across the state and some could be severe. Here's everything you need to know about the timing and threats.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. How likely is it tha…
For the drive home in Racine: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Racine Monday. It looks li…
Tonight's weather conditions in Racine: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.